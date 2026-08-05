Jordan Craig Lotriet has built his career on believing that effective local government begins with listening to communities and turning their concerns into meaningful action.

As a proportional representation councillor in the City of Ekurhuleni, Lotriet advocates for improved service delivery, stronger community engagement and accountable governance.

He also serves as the Democratic Alliance's spokesperson on the gender, children, youth and people with disabilities committee, championing greater inclusion and ensuring that the needs of often-overlooked groups are reflected in municipal policies and budgets.

Elected as Ekurhuleni's youngest councillor, Lotriet has embraced leadership with a perspective shaped beyond South Africa's borders. After serving in local government, he spent two years teaching in China, an experience that broadened his understanding of leadership, cultural diversity and education.

During the 2024 national elections, he also assisted South Africans living abroad to exercise their democratic right to vote, reinforcing his belief that citizenship extends beyond geography.

Inspired by Helen Zille's resilience and commitment to public service, Lotriet is guided by a simple principle: "When in doubt, refer to principle."