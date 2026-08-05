Joseph Phumelelani Lephadi, 28, believes environmental justice begins where people live. The environmental governance practitioner has become a leading voice for coal-affected communities in Mpumalanga, turning grassroots activism into a platform for accountability, climate justice and sustainable development. Based in eMalahleni, he leads the waste portfolio at the Vukani Environmental Movement, chairs the Waste Working Team of the Highveld Environmental Justice Network and convenes its communications team.

His work spans community mobilisation, environmental advocacy and policy engagement, helping residents navigate municipal planning processes while pushing for cleaner, healthier communities. Guided by Zero Waste principles, Lephadi champions the rights and dignity of informal waste reclaimers, recognising them as essential partners in building a circular economy.

His impact extends beyond local campaigns. Lephadi helped drive the regional Zero Waste campaign, supported youth advocacy in the landmark #CancelCoal legal challenge and earned international recognition through the Climate Mobility Awards. Equipped with specialised training in environmental governance and climate leadership, he is committed to transforming complex policy into practical action.