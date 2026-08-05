Joshua Harvey is helping redefine what technology consulting looks like in Africa. As chief executive of Specno, he sits at the intersection of strategy, talent and innovation, leading the company’s commercial growth while ensuring complex technology projects deliver measurable results for clients in highly regulated sectors.

Harvey’s role stretches far beyond the boardroom. He oversees consulting operations, designs services that reduce risk and improve delivery, and connects specialist talent with high-impact assignments across MedTech, FinTech and FMCG. His philosophy is simple: clients should receive practical execution, not just polished advice.

His rise has been rapid. Over eight years, Harvey, 28, built a career spanning technology, product and commercial consulting before stepping into the CEO role. Within months of his appointment, he and his business partner delivered the highest monthly profit in Specno’s history. Yet he measures success less by financial milestones than by the opportunities created for others. Watching consultants accelerate their careers by solving real-world challenges for leading brands remains his greatest reward.