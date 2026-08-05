Instead of exporting South African talent, Julian van Zyl decided to build a business that could keep it at home. At 34, the partner and managing director of Baker Tilly (Cayman) founded the firm's Cape Town office, creating a globally competitive operation that audits international hedge funds, private equity, venture capital and digital asset funds while employing about 45 chartered accountants locally.

When he proposed establishing a South African office in 2020, the brief was modest. Today, the Cape Town operation has outgrown the Cayman head office. Beyond leading the business, Van Zyl oversees its digital assets practice and drives its information technology and artificial intelligence strategy.

A chartered accountant and Stellenbosch University graduate, he is equally committed to expanding opportunities within the profession. He mentors aspiring accountants, speaks at schools and universities, promotes financial literacy and raises awareness about fraud and cryptocurrency scams.