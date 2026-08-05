Kamogelo Mopai, 33, has built a career by demystifying the world of work. As the founder and voice behind Corporate AunTea, she translates the often opaque language of recruitment into practical, accessible career guidance, helping professionals navigate hiring processes with confidence. Through platform-specific content on TikTok, Instagram, Substack and YouTube, alongside masterclasses and one-on-one career strategy sessions, she equips job seekers with the tools to compete in an increasingly complex employment market.

Her credibility is rooted in nearly a decade in global recruitment and governance leadership, having served as a board member of a public benefit organisation before turning 30 and later as vice-chairperson of its remuneration and nominations committee. Today, Corporate AunTea's impact is reflected in the success of the people it serves — from graduates securing roles at Ford, Absa and in the mining sector to professionals doubling their income and others landing international opportunities.