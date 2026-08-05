Kamohelo Bombe refuses to accept that agriculture belongs only in the fields. Whether mentoring aspiring farmers, producing television or leading community projects, the 33-year-old entrepreneur is reshaping agriculture into a platform for opportunity, education and economic empowerment.

As founder and director of Kamohelo Group and the Farming in Heels Agri-Academy Foundation, Bombe has spent more than a decade creating pathways into agriculture for women, young people and people with disabilities. Her initiatives establish school and community food gardens, equip emerging farmers with practical skills and generate employment in underserved communities. Strategic partnerships with organisations including Nestlé Needs YOUth, Standard Bank and AgriSeta have expanded Farming in Heels into a recognised platform promoting agricultural development and food security.

Her influence reaches well beyond farming. As a television presenter, producer and studio director, Bombe has worked on productions for SABC, Soweto TV, Moja Love and the Big Brother franchises in South Africa and Nigeria, using storytelling to challenge perceptions of agriculture and inspire future entrepreneurs.