Three years ago, Kaylen Benjamin Healy walked into EleaThom Mentorship looking for guidance. Today, he is helping shape the futures of the next generation of aspiring lawyers, proving that the most powerful mentorship often comes full circle. At 28, Healy serves as operations and sponsorships lead at EleaThom Mentorship NPC, where he builds partnerships, secures sponsorships and oversees programmes that equip law students and unemployed graduates with the networks, skills and confidence to launch their careers. Holding a BA Law degree, cum laude, he has already helped deliver the organisation's inaugural mentorship seminar, bringing together students, legal professionals and a sitting Constitutional Court justice for a landmark event. His leadership journey continues to grow beyond the legal sector. This year, he was selected as one of 200 young leaders from across Africa to attend the Youth Leadership Summit hosted by the Lincoln Mali Leadership Foundation and Henley Business School Africa. Healy credits his first mentor with showing him that excellence is a daily discipline and that humble beginnings need not limit ambition. Today, he carries that lesson forward, opening doors for others just as someone once opened one for him.