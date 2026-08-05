As global technology reshapes economies and societies, Keagile Makgoba is helping define how those conversations unfold across Africa. As head of communications for TikTok in Sub-Saharan Africa, she works at the intersection of technology, public policy and the continent's creative economy, turning complex issues into meaningful engagement with governments, regulators, media, creators and civil society.

Over the past five years, Makgoba has built TikTok's communications function across the region, leading initiatives that promote digital trust, online safety and technology education while highlighting the opportunities digital platforms create for African entrepreneurs and storytellers. Her ability to navigate fast-changing policy landscapes and build strategic partnerships has established her as one of the continent's emerging communications leaders.

Her work has earned industry recognition, including the 2025 TransUnion African Rising Star Award in the Media category, TikTok's Extra Mile Award and selection as a 2026 Archbishop Desmond Tutu African Leadership Associate from more than 900 nominees. She has also served as a juror for the Effie Awards South Africa and the Women in STEAM Awards.