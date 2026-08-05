Keaton Andrew Manilall has transformed a high school side project into a growing creative agency, proving that entrepreneurship is less about age than the willingness to build before anyone expects you to. While many of his peers are exploring career options, he is delivering digital solutions for established corporate clients and laying the foundations of a business built to last. As co-founder and director of Venditori, Manilall, 21, leads the strategic direction and daily operations of the web development and visual production agency.

He manages corporate client relationships, negotiates service level agreements and oversees the delivery of commercial photography, videography, website development and digital marketing campaigns. Balancing entrepreneurship with his ICT diploma, he has helped grow the agency while working with brands including Mercedes-Benz uMhlanga, Blupool SA, Debt-Fit SA and GJ & Associates.

Venditori's evolution from a student venture into a formally registered company reflects a philosophy that continues to shape his leadership: "Structure your hustle like the enterprise you want it to be." The advice inspired him to professionalise the business, build scalable systems and focus on sustainable growth.