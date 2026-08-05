Khanyisela Dayi, 34, believes leadership begins long before a title. For her, it starts by showing up where decisions are made, asking difficult questions and creating space for others to be heard. That philosophy has shaped her career and continues to expand her influence across South Africa and the continent.

Dayi is a portfolio manager in Transactional Banking at Absa, where she leads strategic initiatives that strengthen customer experience, drive business growth and deliver greater value for clients. She is also completing an MBA at the Gordon Institute of Business Science, combining commercial insight with a passion for developing future leaders.

As chair of Absa's youth forum, ProGenY, Dayi has helped elevate the voices of young professionals in discussions with executive leadership while expanding the platform beyond South Africa to Zambia and Kenya, creating new opportunities for collaboration across Africa.

Her commitment to responsible leadership also earned her selection as a One Young World ambassador.