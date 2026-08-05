As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, Koko Montjane is helping ensure South Africa's telecommunications sector keeps pace. At Openserve, she designs digital solutions that automate complex business processes, improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experience, turning emerging technologies into practical tools that drive transformation.

With a master's degree in Artificial Intelligence and an academic foundation in Econometrics, Montjane, 29, has built a career at the intersection of data, technology and innovation. Her work focuses on streamlining operations, identifying automation opportunities and delivering scalable digital solutions that strengthen one of the country's largest telecommunications networks. In 2025, she was recognised as a winner of the Telkom Innovation Challenge and selected to contribute to the SATNAC Challenge, where she joined industry leaders in shaping conversations on the future of telecommunications and digital innovation.