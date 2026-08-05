Kutlwano Gazide is proving that a well-told story can do more than build a brand — it can unlock economic opportunity. Through strategic digital communication, she is helping ensure that township entrepreneurs are not only visible online but recognised as innovators, employers and drivers of South Africa's future economy.

As social media coordinator at the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance (TEA), Gazide, 26, leads the organisation's digital communications while fulfilling acting senior digital marketing management responsibilities. She develops campaigns, oversees content strategy, manages online communities and translates entrepreneurial success stories into powerful digital narratives that connect business owners with opportunities, partnerships and investment. Holding an honours degree in Augmentative and Alternative Communication from the University of Pretoria, she has built a career at the intersection of storytelling, technology and social impact.

Her results speak for themselves. Gazide grew TEA's Instagram community by more than 30% in just three months, helped launch the University of Pretoria's official TikTok platform and developed digital strategies that strengthened brands across the higher education, technology and non-profit sectors.