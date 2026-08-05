Kwanele Ngogela is asking a question that many boardrooms have long avoided: what if tackling inequality is not just a social imperative, but a business one? It is a question that has placed the 34-year-old at the forefront of conversations about corporate accountability and responsible investment in South Africa. As senior inequality analyst at Just Share, Ngogela examines how listed companies translate their environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments into meaningful action. Through research, shareholder advocacy and policy engagement, he pushes for fair labour practices, inclusive leadership and governance that delivers both sustainable business performance and broader economic opportunity. Currently completing an MBA at Wits Business School, Ngogela has become a respected voice on inequality, employment equity and corporate governance. His writing has appeared in Business Day, BusinessLIVE, News24 and GroundUp, while invitations to speak at national forums and debate labour policy reflect his growing influence in shaping South Africa's governance landscape. Ngogela credits former mentor Makhegu Mabunda for teaching him that leadership is measured not by authority but by the ability to help others grow. It is a philosophy that continues to guide his work as he advocates for an economy that creates value more equitably for everyone.