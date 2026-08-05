Lebogang Moatshe, 30, is transforming one of healthcare's most private and emotionally complex journeys into one defined by knowledge, empathy and hope. As a clinical embryologist, she believes fertility care should empower patients long before they enter a treatment room.

Through The IVF Connect, the virtual fertility platform she founded, Moatshe provides personalised, evidence-based guidance to couples and individuals navigating infertility. Working with a deliberately small client base each week, she offers tailored fertility strategies, IVF preparation and ongoing support through virtual consultations, ensuring patients have the time, understanding and confidence to make informed decisions throughout their reproductive journey.

Her impact extends far beyond South Africa. The IVF Connect has supported more than 200 clients across Africa, the Middle East and the United States, while Moatshe has become one of the country's leading public voices on fertility awareness through radio interviews, international advocacy and public education.