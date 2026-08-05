Livhuwani Prudence Seema

At just 28, the Agricultural Research Council meat science researcher is challenging conventional thinking about food production by transforming overlooked animal by-products into nutritious, affordable products that could strengthen South Africa's food security.

Holding a master of science in food science and technology from the University of Venda, Livhuwani Seema is driven by a simple belief: scientific research should solve real-world problems.

Her work includes developing an innovative cow blood sausage made from underutilised animal by-products and cereal fillers, contributing to sustainable agriculture, food security and waste valorisation. The project demonstrates how research can transform overlooked resources into nutritious, value-added food products.

Seema's expertise has taken her to international conferences in Italy and Brazil, while her work with farmers has helped improve livestock production practices and food safety through practical training and knowledge sharing. Recognition has followed, including third place in the Global Alliance Innovation competition for sustainability-focused research and participation in China's Seminar on National Agri-Product and Food Safety Management.