Lwandile “ByLwansta" Nkanyuza does not believe creativity should exist in silos. Music, design, storytelling and culture are, to him, different expressions of the same idea: creating spaces where independent artists can be seen, heard and sustained.
At 31, Nkanyuza is the founder and creative director of NORMVL, a record label, creative agency and event management company. He shapes the agency's creative vision through brand strategy, multidisciplinary design, artist development and cultural programming.
Nkanyuza's work is driven by a commitment to strengthening South Africa's independent creative ecosystem, building platforms that give emerging talent room to grow.
Holding a bachelor of arts degree, Nkanyuza has carved out a career that extends beyond music. He became the first South African artist to perform on online music series A COLORS Show and has produced, curated and hosted more than 150-consecutive editions of Your Weekly Touch Up, a platform that has showcased hundreds of independent musicians since 2023.
He credits mentor Olwethu Bandezi with encouraging him to think beyond music and approach every opportunity with intention.
Guided by the mantra “outwork 'em", Nkanyuza continues to reinvent himself, proving that creativity flourishes when curiosity, discipline and community come together.