Lwandile “ByLwansta" Nkanyuza does not believe creativity should exist in silos. Music, design, storytelling and culture are, to him, different expressions of the same idea: creating spaces where independent artists can be seen, heard and sustained.

At 31, Nkanyuza is the founder and creative director of NORMVL, a record label, creative agency and event management company. He shapes the agency's creative vision through brand strategy, multidisciplinary design, artist development and cultural programming.

Nkanyuza's work is driven by a commitment to strengthening South Africa's independent creative ecosystem, building platforms that give emerging talent room to grow.

Holding a bachelor of arts degree, Nkanyuza has carved out a career that extends beyond music. He became the first South African artist to perform on online music series A COLORS Show and has produced, curated and hosted more than 150-consecutive editions of Your Weekly Touch Up, a platform that has showcased hundreds of independent musicians since 2023.

He credits mentor Olwethu Bandezi with encouraging him to think beyond music and approach every opportunity with intention.