In communities where opportunity is often scarce, Malesela Wilfred Ledwaba has built something more powerful than a programme - a pathway.

At 31, the managing director of the Zandspruit Youth Development Forum is proving that lasting social change begins by investing in young people's potential long before they enter the workplace.

Leading the organisation's daily operations, Ledwaba turns strategic vision into practical action, overseeing staff, securing funding and managing programmes that support education, employment and food security.

Holding a BA in politics, philosophy and economics from the University of Johannesburg, he has dedicated his career to helping young people from informal settlements rewrite their futures. What began as tutoring grade 10 to 12 learners has grown into a comprehensive support system that helps students apply to universities, secure financial aid and transition into employment. Many of the learners are now graduates building successful careers of their own. In 2025, the organisation helped place more than 1 000 young people in workplaces through partnerships with businesses and community organisations.

Ledwaba credits much of his leadership to mentor Louis Rivett, whose disciplined and thoughtful approach to decision-making taught him that "iron sharpens iron".