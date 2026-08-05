Mandilive Twalo is building a business that combines technical expertise with community development. As founder and managing director of EzoXaba Group, a township enterprise, he oversees electrical services, property maintenance and renewable energy projects, focusing on solar power and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Twalo, 26, manages operations, ensures compliance with electrical standards and maintains client relationships while identifying opportunities to expand energy solutions. His approach is driven by a belief that skilled trades can create jobs and strengthen local economies.

He was named a finalist in the 2025 Allan Gray Makers Inter-College Entrepreneurship Competition after winning the Eastern Cape regional title in the trade business category. His leadership has also been recognised by StartUp Mag South Africa and The Fuse Magazine, which highlighted his commitment to accountability, resilience, empathy and community development. Twalo holds an NCV Level 3 qualification in electrical infrastructure and construction from Port Elizabeth TVET College and has passed the Artisan Recognition of Prior Learning, placing him on the path towards Red Seal certification.