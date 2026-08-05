Manqoba Siboniso Mathe has built a business on a simple conviction: opportunity rarely arrives fully formed - it is created through persistence, discipline and the willingness to start with what is available. That mindset has transformed a modest entrepreneurial vision into a growing enterprise serving businesses and communities across Mpumalanga.

As founder and managing director of Nqoba Cleaning Chems, Mathe, 29, leads a company providing professional cleaning services, cleaning chemicals, procurement, supply chain solutions and maintenance services. He oversees business development, tender management, financial administration and client relationships, ensuring quality service delivery across the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Alongside running the business, he is furthering his studies in government administration and development at the University of South Africa.

His entrepreneurial drive has earned recognition beyond the workplace. Mathe represented the Gert Sibande District as a winner of the 2024 Presidential Pitching Challenge and was later nominated to present his business at the 2025 Bambelela Business Awards. Equally important is his commitment to expanding opportunities for others through the Zululand Student Association, which helps grade 12 learners navigate university and TVET college applications and explore future careers.