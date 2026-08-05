For Marutha Promise, 28, science is about more than laboratory research; it is about creating opportunities for others to learn, grow and thrive. While pursuing a master's degree in Food Technology at the University of Johannesburg, she has emerged as a young leader who combines academic excellence with mentorship, service and a passion for empowering future scientists.

Her days are split between conducting laboratory research and supporting students as a laboratory demonstrator, tutor and Residential Academic Advisor. As project manager of the Biotechnology and Food Technology Student Society, she leads initiatives that encourage collaboration, professional development and student engagement. Beyond campus, she has dedicated herself to community service through the University of Johannesburg's Community Engagement Programme, earning a certificate in recognition of completing 160 hours of volunteer service over a year. The experience reinforced her belief that knowledge carries its greatest value when it is shared to uplift others.