Mas'ooda Varachia, 31, is using technology as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth and sustainable development. As the founder and chief executive officer of Raven Technologies, she leads the company's strategic direction, delivering technology-driven solutions across digital transformation, artificial intelligence, agritech, renewable energy, the Internet of Things and modular infrastructure. With an honours degree in psychological counselling, Varachia has built an unconventional career that blends people-centred leadership with innovation. A Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 honouree, she has spearheaded initiatives that expand access to digital skills, innovation hubs and emerging technologies for thousands of young people and underserved communities. She also founded Habibee Honey, an African honey brand that creates market opportunities for emerging beekeepers while promoting sustainable livelihoods. Varachia's leadership is rooted in the belief that technology should solve real-world problems and create opportunities where they are needed most. She has led large-scale projects across the public and private sectors, forging partnerships that advance digital inclusion and economic participation. Guided by resilience, curiosity and a commitment to empowering others, she continues to champion innovation that delivers measurable social impact. Whether building future-focused businesses or expanding access to technology, Varachia is proving that meaningful innovation is measured not only by what it creates, but by the lives it transforms.