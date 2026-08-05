At an age when many are still finding their footing, Matoti Buthelezi, 23, is already influencing conversations about South Africa's economic future. As group president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Executive Economic Collective (Nexec), he works at the intersection of business, government and civil society, advancing policies and partnerships that create meaningful opportunities for young people.

Buthelezi has established himself as a strategist who connects business leaders, policymakers and investors to drive economic growth and inclusive development. Under his leadership, Nexec has convened national health summits, economic conclaves and executive dialogues that have shaped recommendations on legislative reform, investment and job creation. He has also led advisory assignments for the Mpumalanga and North West provincial governments, contributing to economic development strategies and initiatives that strengthen youth participation in the economy.