Mining begins with exploration, but its long-term success depends on something far less visible: trust. Maureen Phambane is helping ensure that the search for critical minerals is guided not only by geology, but by meaningful partnerships with the people and communities who live closest to the resources.

As regional communities and social performance manager for Africa and Eurasia at Rio Tinto Exploration, Phambane, 34, provides strategic leadership on responsible land access, stakeholder engagement, cultural heritage stewardship and social risk management across multiple countries. Her work embeds social performance into the earliest stages of exploration, helping projects create lasting value for host communities while strengthening business outcomes.

Holding an MSc in Mining Engineering, Phambane has built a career at the intersection of engineering, sustainability and community development. She co-developed Anglo American's Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management Social Performance Playbook, helping establish a consistent global approach to integrating social performance into tailings management and strengthening organisational capability across international operations.