Policy can often feel distant from the people it is meant to serve. Mfundo Ngqabishe has built his career proving the opposite. At 34, he is turning research into practical action, ensuring that data, governance and public policy create tangible opportunities for young people across Ekurhuleni. As acting senior specialist for research in the City of Ekurhuleni's Office of the Executive Mayor, Ngqabishe develops evidence-based policies that strengthen governance and shape youth development.

He has played a leading role in drafting the city's Youth Policy, Integrated Youth Development Strategy and a pioneering monitoring and evaluation system that measures whether municipal departments are delivering on their commitments to young people. His impact extends beyond government. Ngqabishe conceptualised Ekurhuleni's Youth Stakeholder Database, connecting more than 400 youth organisations to employment, business and skills opportunities that have benefited hundreds of young people. Through community initiatives, he has also spent more than 15 years helping township learners apply for universities and bursaries while leading a volunteer programme that has assisted hundreds of unemployed young people with professionally prepared CVs.

The values driving his work were shaped by his parents: a mother whose resilience demonstrated that education is never wasted and a father who instilled a lifelong commitment to public service.