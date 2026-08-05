Micah Block, 27, is transforming personal purpose into a national movement for mental wellbeing. As founder and executive director of the Micah Block Foundation, she leads initiatives that advance mental health awareness, emotional intelligence, suicide prevention and psychosocial support, working with schools, communities, government and civil society to expand access to essential mental health resources.

Completing a bachelor's degree in applied social sciences with a focus on counselling and psychology, Block combines lived experience with practical innovation to address one of South Africa's most pressing social challenges. She founded the Micah Block Foundation to promote emotional wellbeing and has spearheaded the development of EQ Kids Africa, an initiative that uses children's literature, educational resources and digital learning to help young people develop emotional literacy, resilience and healthy coping skills from an early age.

Driven by the belief that purpose can emerge from adversity, she is committed to creating preventative, community-based approaches to mental health that empower individuals and families before they reach crisis point. Block champions mental health, building partnerships and programmes that help children develop emotional resilience.