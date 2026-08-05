For Michelle Sithole, the courtroom is more than a place to interpret the law — it is where the future is negotiated. As an attorney and climate justice activist at the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER), she is helping shape South Africa's legal response to one of the defining issues of our time. Her work sits at the intersection of environmental protection, constitutional rights and corporate accountability, ensuring that communities on the frontline of pollution and climate change are heard where it matters most.

After beginning her career in corporate law, Sithole, 34, chose a path driven by purpose, bringing the discipline of commercial practice to public interest litigation. Today, she is leading the landmark #CancelCoal case, which challenges South Africa's continued reliance on coal while advancing the constitutional rights of young people whose futures are threatened by climate change. The matter, now headed to the Supreme Court of Appeal, is helping redefine climate change as an issue of intergenerational justice.