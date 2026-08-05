Mongezi Ntukwana, 28, is the founder and CEO of Aziye Productions, an independent theatre company dedicated to creating original South African work that combines artistic excellence with social impact. A theatre-maker, writer, director and producer, he is committed to telling stories that challenge, inspire and create opportunities for emerging artists.

Holding a bachelor of arts with honours in theatre and performance from the University of the Witwatersrand, Ntukwana leads productions that bridge performance, education and community engagement. His work extends beyond the stage, mentoring young creatives, building partnerships across the cultural sector and developing programmes that expand access to the arts.

His acclaimed production Yangthola! received the Standard Bank Bronze Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival before winning the Naledi Theatre Award for Best Fringe Performance.

In 2025, he was appointed artistic director of the Arts & Culture Trust's Nyoloha Scholarship Programme, guiding the creative development of the next generation of performers. He was also selected as one of 12 associate playwrights in the Market Theatre Foundation's 2026 Play Development Programme.