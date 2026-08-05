Mothushi Thoka, 29, is helping redefine what journalism looks like in the age of artificial intelligence. Rather than seeing AI as a threat to storytelling, he is harnessing its potential to make news more accessible, engaging and relevant while ensuring technology remains firmly in service to people.

As an AI multimedia journalist at Lumière Labs, Media24's AI Innovation Lab, Thoka develops innovative ways to transform written reporting into immersive multimedia experiences. His work explores how artificial intelligence can strengthen digital journalism, improve audience engagement and expand the possibilities of newsroom storytelling. Holding a postgraduate diploma in library and information science, he has emerged as one of a new generation of journalists bridging technology, media and public interest. Among his pioneering contributions is helping produce one of South Africa's first Afrikaans AI-driven podcasts for Huisgenoot.

Long before joining the innovation lab, Thoka demonstrated journalism's power to create tangible change. His reporting at News24 mobilised support for vulnerable families and students, while his commitment to community continues through the Holding Hands Foundation, where he has helped more than 300 learners from rural Limpopo access university admission and financial aid since 2022. He also founded Travelcations, opening travel opportunities to people from underserved communities.