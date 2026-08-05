Some waves leave more than footprints in the sand — they change lives. At 23, Müminah Cornelius is helping children discover confidence, resilience and hope through the healing power of the ocean, proving that leadership is measured as much by empathy as expertise. As a junior training officer at Waves for Change, Cornelius mentors and develops surf therapy coaches who support children facing adversity. She trains coaches to deliver safe, high-quality sessions where surfing becomes more than a sport; it becomes a tool for emotional regulation, mental wellbeing and personal growth. By maintaining safeguarding standards and providing ongoing guidance, she helps create environments where young people can thrive both in and out of the water.

Her own journey reflects that same spirit of growth. Since joining Waves for Change as a junior coach in 2023, she has steadily progressed through the organisation, becoming a senior coach, then site assistant, before stepping into her current leadership role. Each promotion has reinforced her belief in the power of patience, perseverance and investing in people. A former manager who led with compassion and humility showed her that the best leaders serve others first, a lesson she now passes on to the coaches she mentors. Her advice to her younger self is simple yet powerful: be patient. Growth takes time, and every mistake is an opportunity to learn, improve and keep moving forward.