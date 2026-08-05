At 34, Myron Sean Mer has earned a reputation for stepping into crises that most lawyers spend their careers hoping to avoid. As a director at Fluxmans Attorneys, he advises on business rescue, insolvency, commercial litigation and criminal law, helping steer major companies through financial distress while balancing the competing interests of creditors, employees, shareholders and the broader economy.

Mer has played a leading role in some of South Africa's most significant corporate restructurings, including Phumelela Gaming & Leisure, West Pack Lifestyle, Ellies Electronics and Petzone. The Phumelela and West Pack matters were recognised as Business Rescue Transactions of the Year at the DealMakers Awards, reflecting their importance in preserving businesses, protecting thousands of jobs and reshaping the country's restructuring landscape.

His work has earned widespread recognition. He is a Forty Under 40 South Africa award winner, recipient of the People's Choice Award, recognised among the Top 100 South African Shining Stars in the Justice and Legal category, and named by INSOL International as a Future Leader of South Africa.