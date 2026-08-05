Great teachers do more than explain concepts they unlock potential. At just 23, Mzwakhe Mdhluli is shaping the next generation of public servants, combining academic excellence with a passion for mentoring students to think critically, lead confidently and engage meaningfully with public policy.

As senior tutor in the University of Johannesburg's School of Public Management, Governance and Public Policy, Mdhluli leads a team of tutors supporting undergraduate students while facilitating third-year practical sessions focused on research and applied learning.

He also plays a vital role in strengthening collaboration between lecturers and tutors, helping create an academic environment where students receive consistent guidance throughout their studies.

Holding an honours degree in public management and governance, Mdhluli has distinguished himself beyond the classroom.

In 2026, he represented the University of Johannesburg at the Southern African Universities Debate Championship, finishing as the 11th-ranked speaker in the open category after just two months of competitive debating.

He also led Team National Treasury to victory in the Young Economics Debating Challenge at the Public Economics Conference hosted by the Government Technical Advisory Centre.

Dr Lesedi Senamele Matlala has been the greatest influence on his journey, demonstrating that academic excellence and public impact can go hand in hand.