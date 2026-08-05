Nafi Abrahams, 31, is helping shape the networks powering Africa's innovation economy. As chief of staff at Loop, the South African mobility and fintech company, she works at the centre of strategy, partnerships and ecosystem development, turning ideas into collaborations that accelerate business growth and strengthen the continent's technology landscape.

Her career has been defined by connecting people with opportunity. After relocating to Ghana to join MEST Africa, she helped support one of the continent's leading entrepreneurship organisations, working with founders, investors and ecosystem partners to grow high-potential startups through technology.. She later contributed to AfricArena's investment summits across Africa and Europe, creating platforms where entrepreneurs, corporates and investors could build lasting partnerships and unlock new opportunities for innovation.

Today, Abrahams leads strategic partnerships, funding initiatives and executive projects at Loop while representing the company across Africa's innovation and mobility ecosystem. Her work brings together entrepreneurs, investors, governments and industry leaders to advance collaboration and strengthen the conditions that enable technology businesses to scale.