Namhla Dotwana has built her business on transforming generations of indigenous knowledge into a thriving enterprise that celebrates African botanicals while creating opportunities for the communities that have protected them.

When the Covid-19 pandemic brought her back to her home village of Tsolo, Dotwana launched Namhla Collection from her mother's garage with little more than determination and a vision to preserve Indigenous Knowledge Systems.

Today, the 35-year-old founder and chief executive leads every stage of the business, from cultivating indigenous plants and developing premium skincare, haircare and home spa products to forging partnerships that support ethical sourcing and community development.

Her innovative approach has earned widespread recognition, including the 2025 Keolebogile Shirley Motaung Grassroots Innovation Award from the Technology Innovation Agency, the 2025 Innovation & Scalability Award from the Raymond Ackerman Academy ED and Johannesburg Business School, and victory in the 2022 Seda National Pitch for Funding Competition.

Inspired by the wisdom of her grandmother, MaFaku, Dotwana believes heritage and innovation can flourish together.