As chief of staff at Antimatter, Nishka Hemrajh, 29, is the chief executive's strategic thought partner and the connective tissue across the business. Working remotely from South Africa, she translates vision into action by driving the company's operating rhythm, preparing board and investor material, and leading cross-functional initiatives that help the fast-growing technology company scale.

Hemrajh's career spans strategy, operations and leadership, strengthened by an MBA from HEC Paris, completed in 2023. Yet her proudest achievement lies beyond the corporate world. Through the Women@Dior programme with Unesco, she co-founded Hive & Thrive, an initiative supporting women in Kenya's Eburu Forest. The idea was deliberately simple: provide women with beehives so the honey they produce becomes an income that belongs to them. The beehives are not a donation or a wage, but productive assets that continue generating income long after the project has ended. The initiative was selected as one of the programme's top 20 global finalists, and its first cohort of girls aged six to 12 successfully completed the programme.