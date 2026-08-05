Nkosinathi Magnificent Ndhlovu, 34, has transformed an ancient practice into a modern movement for healing. Better known as Thee Zulu Yogi, the Soweto-born yoga instructor and sound healing practitioner is helping South Africans rethink wellness one breath, one stretch and one resonant note at a time.
As a yoga and sound bath meditation instructor at Virgin Active, Ndhlovu leads sought-after classes at branches including Bryanston and Roodepoort. His signature sessions combine gentle, floor-based yoga with the soothing vibrations of quartz crystal singing bowls, creating immersive experiences that invite stillness, restoration and emotional release.
Beyond the studio, he runs Thee Zulu Yogi Wellness, where he extends his holistic approach through a range of therapeutic practices designed to nurture both body and mind. His work reflects a growing appetite for wellness that is accessible, culturally grounded and deeply restorative.
Looking back, Ndhlovu would tell his younger self never to give up. "Things have a different way of working out," he says. "Just be you, and remember where you come from". The advice that has guided his career is equally simple: do what you love and trust the process. He credits mentor Banessa Tseki with reconnecting him to the passions he embraced as a child, reminding him that joy is often found by returning to what first made your spirit come alive.