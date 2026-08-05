Nkosinathi Magnificent Ndhlovu

Beyond the studio, he runs Thee Zulu Yogi Wellness, where he extends his holistic approach through a range of therapeutic practices designed to nurture both body and mind. His work reflects a growing appetite for wellness that is accessible, culturally grounded and deeply restorative.

Looking back, Ndhlovu would tell his younger self never to give up. "Things have a different way of working out," he says. "Just be you, and remember where you come from". The advice that has guided his career is equally simple: do what you love and trust the process. He credits mentor Banessa Tseki with reconnecting him to the passions he embraced as a child, reminding him that joy is often found by returning to what first made your spirit come alive.