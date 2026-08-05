Nomthandazo Precious Sibiya-Dlomo is a lecturer under the Growing Our Own Timber Programme and a doctoral candidate in the department of chemical engineering at the Durban University of Technology. Her research focuses on developing sustainable water-treatment technologies that improve access to clean water while addressing environmental challenges. Sibiya-Dlomo, 31, also teaches and mentors undergraduate and postgraduate students, supervising honours and master's research projects. Passionate about education and innovation, she is committed to developing future scientists and engineers. Her research contributions have earned national and international recognition for advancing science with real-world impact.

In 2023, Sibiya-Dlomo received the National Research Foundation's Research Excellence Award for Next Generation Researchers. She was recognised in 2024 with the Eni Award's Debut in Research: Young Talents from Africa Prize and was named one of the L'Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science Young Talents in South Africa. In 2025, she received the Dr Ivy Matsepe-Casaburri Doctoral Fellowship at the South African Women in Science Awards and was named Durban University of Technology Alumnus of the Month.