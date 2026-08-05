Nozibele Qamngana Mayaba's mission is to ensure that stories are not only told, but used as instruments of hope, healing and lasting impact. It is a purpose that has transformed her personal journey into one of South Africa's most influential platforms for social change. At 35, Mayaba is a social entrepreneur, bestselling author, speaker and social impact advocate who has built a career around the power of storytelling. Holding a Bachelor of Social Science Honours in Development Studies, she uses books, public speaking, digital platforms and community initiatives to spark courageous conversations about HIV awareness, gender equality, leadership, faith, healing and personal development. As founder of the Let Me Tell You Something movement, she has created a platform that reaches audiences across South Africa through sold-out events, media engagements and digital content. Her bestselling books, including Positively Me, have inspired thousands of readers while establishing her as a leading voice on resilience, purpose and social impact. The best advice she has ever received — "Don't let your pain be wasted" — became the foundation of her life's work. Rather than allowing adversity to define her, Mayaba has transformed it into purpose, creating spaces where people feel seen, heard and empowered. For her, storytelling is not simply about sharing experiences; it is about creating lasting change, one conversation at a time.