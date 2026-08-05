Nqanawe Shangase is proving that South African cinema does not need permission to thrive. The self-taught filmmaker, writer-director, producer and founder of in-cine-uation has built a career by turning limited resources into bold storytelling, earning a reputation as one of the country's most distinctive emerging voices.

Shangase, 31, founded the NqanaweLIVE YouTube channel in 2017, one of South Africa's earliest platforms dedicated exclusively to local film and television. Since then, he has become a respected commentator on the industry, appearing on Trending SA, Newzroom Afrika and 702 Afternoons, while contributing to News24 and interviewing some of the biggest names in local and international entertainment.

Through in-cine-uation, Shangase develops and produces independent films spanning short films, documentaries, web series and feature projects. His filmmaking career has gathered remarkable momentum. His short film Piece Job won awards for best directing, cinematography and actor at the 2023 48 Hour Film Project. That same year, he wrote and directed Quantum, commissioned by the SABC, the National Film and Video Foundation and the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority.