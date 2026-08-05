For Ntuthuko Andile Nzuza, good financial management is about far more than balancing budgets - it is about creating opportunities where they are needed most.

At 25, he is proving that careful stewardship of resources can have a lasting impact on students and communities alike.

As BRICS Student Commission treasurer, Nzuza oversees the organisation's finances, managing budgets, monitoring income and expenditure, preparing financial reports, supporting fundraising initiatives and ensuring resources are allocated transparently to student-led projects and community programmes.

His leadership is grounded in action. When students at the Durban University of Technology were left without National Student Financial Aid Scheme funding, Nzuza organised food parcels and helped secure alternative funding, ensuring they had access to meals from July to November while continuing their studies.

His commitment to community upliftment also extends to grassroots sport, where he provided financial support to a local football league, helping fund trophies, medals, soccer balls and awards for young players.

Inspired by Nelson Mandela's lifelong example of service, resilience and selfless leadership, Nzuza measures success by the number of lives he can positively influence.