At 34, Olwethu Mlanzeli is proving that changing the course of public health often begins with changing the conversation. Working at the intersection of storytelling, policy and advocacy, she transforms complex health issues into narratives that influence decision-makers and amplify the voices of communities across Africa.

As communications and advocacy lead at Africa Reach, an African-led platform hosted by the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation and the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation, Mlanzeli champions efforts to end Aids among children and young people. She develops continent-wide advocacy strategies, supports engagement with governments, donors and regional institutions, and leads a multi-country grants programme that mentors civil society organisations advancing HIV prevention, treatment, adolescent health and sustainable health financing.

A journalism graduate by training, Mlanzeli has built a career demonstrating that communication is a powerful public health tool. Her work has contributed to advocacy initiatives with the African Union Commission and the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development, while in South Africa she supported civil society efforts that preceded the registration of long-acting HIV treatment, expanding treatment choices for people living with HIV.