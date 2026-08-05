Oratile Mogoje is crafting stories that do more than entertain — they challenge convention, broaden representation and ensure audiences see themselves reflected on screen. For her, great storytelling is measured not only by awards, but by the conversations it sparks and the lives it touches.

As co-founder, head writer and creative producer at 2 Black Men Productions, Mogoje, 30, leads the development of original film and television projects from concept to screen. She oversees story development, writers' rooms, scriptwriting and creative pitching, ensuring every production meets the highest editorial and creative standards while championing authentic South African narratives.

Her work has earned recognition across the industry. In 2024, she received a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) nomination for Best Achievement in Scriptwriting for TV Comedy, followed by an International Emmy nomination in 2025 with the PlayRoom Live team. In 2026, she won the SAFTA for Best Achievement in Scriptwriting for TV Drama. Yet it is her work on Youngins that remains especially meaningful. The romance between Sefako and Tumelo resonated deeply with queer young South Africans, demonstrating television's power to foster visibility, belonging and acceptance.