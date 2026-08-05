Africa's energy future will not be built by power plants alone it will be shaped by the people redesigning the systems behind them. Oratiloe Sathekge is helping countries across Sub-Saharan Africa rethink how electricity is generated, regulated and delivered, ensuring the transition to cleaner energy is as inclusive as it is practical.

As an energy analyst at Sustainable Energy Africa, Sathekge, 30, works with governments, regulators, utilities and development partners to strengthen distributed energy systems and accelerate the uptake of renewable energy. From developing regulatory frameworks for distributed generation to coordinating regional technical programmes and capacity-building initiatives, her work helps countries integrate solar photovoltaic technology in ways that are technically robust, financially sustainable and socially equitable.

With a BSc honours in energy studies, she has supported renewable energy policy across multiple African countries while equipping energy professionals with the knowledge and tools to safely implement distributed energy solutions. Business leader Mteto Nyati has been a guiding influence, inspiring her commitment to lifelong learning, purposeful leadership and creating impact beyond personal success.