Behind every electricity grid is an invisible network of engineers solving problems long before the lights flicker. Pitso Sekhoto is one of the people helping shape the energy future, leading the digital transformation of the country's transmission network at the National Transmission Company South Africa.

As middle manager for substation automation integration, Sekhoto, 35, oversees the engineering and strategic direction of digital substations, automation systems and operational technology cybersecurity. He also leads the integration of independent power producers into the national grid, ensuring diverse technologies work seamlessly together. His work is helping build a power system that is more resilient, secure and ready for the demands of a cleaner energy future.

A University of Cape Town electrical engineering graduate, Sekhoto's leadership extends beyond the workplace. He serves on the Engineering Council of South Africa for the 2025-2029 term and chairs the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers' Gauteng Centre, where he champions professional development and inspires the next generation of engineers.