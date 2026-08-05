Ramasela Milly Matlou, 35, ensures that one of South Africa's most influential regulators communicates with clarity, credibility and purpose, proving that strategic communication can strengthen public confidence as much as it shapes public perception.

As spokesperson and manager for communications and reputational management at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, Matlou advises executive leadership, oversees media relations and stakeholder engagement, manages reputational risk and translates complex regulatory decisions into language that ordinary South Africans can understand.

Her work plays a critical role in positioning Icasa as a trusted regulator at the forefront of the country's digital transformation.

Matlou's ability to communicate under pressure was forged during the Covid-19 pandemic while serving in the Office of the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg. There, she helped coordinate strategic public messaging during one of the country's most uncertain periods, ensuring residents received clear, timely and reliable information.

Beyond her professional role, Matlou has spent the past five years volunteering with the Manzi Mashatile Foundation, supporting education, food security and community upliftment initiatives.