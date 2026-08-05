Democracy is built long before election day. It takes shape in meeting rooms, policy debates and the often-unseen work of ensuring every voice has a seat at the table. At 25, Realeboga Makgeledise is helping make that happen, championing governance and youth participation at one of South Africa's leading social justice organisations.

As governance support officer at Equal Education, Makgeledise provides strategic support to the organisation's political leadership, including its general secretary, deputy general secretary and national council, while strengthening partnerships with international organisations and coordinating global solidarity initiatives.

Holding a bachelor of social sciences in political science and business management, Makgeledise is driven by a belief that young people should not merely inherit democracy but actively shape it.

That commitment has earned her national recognition. She serves on the steering committee of South Africa's National Dialogue, representing the youth sector and sits on the board of Youth Policy Lab South Africa, contributing to policy recommendations for the 2026 White Paper on Local Government. Mentor Noncedo Madubedube has had a lasting influence, encouraging ambition grounded in presence with the reminder to "find yourself where your feet are".