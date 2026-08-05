Romantha Botha believes the most powerful stories are often the ones people are reluctant to tell. Throughout her career, she has gravitated towards subjects that challenge assumptions, spark difficult conversations and offer fresh perspectives on South African identity and culture.

Botha, 34, is the founder and executive producer of Watchman Productions, where she creates documentaries and educational content that blend compelling storytelling with social relevance. Her work explores the complexities of contemporary South Africa, using film to inform, question and connect audiences.

Her documentary Sex & Pleasure earned a South African Film and Television Award nomination, while her latest production, jou MASE Taal, continues the commitment to telling stories rooted in local experience.

Before stepping behind the camera, Botha built her career in journalism, an experience that instilled the values of accuracy, fairness and ethical reporting that continue to shape her filmmaking. She credits seasoned journalists, whose relentless pursuit of the truth inspired her own approach to storytelling.