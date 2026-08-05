Stories can change the way people see the world - and Sanelisiwe Mabaso is making sure the story of sustainable development is one people cannot ignore. At 27, the communications and media specialist at the United Nations Global Compact Network South Africa is helping turn global ambitions into conversations that resonate with businesses, governments and communities.

Mabaso sits at the intersection of strategy and storytelling, shaping campaigns across digital, social and traditional media while serving as the organisation's primary media liaison. She translates complex sustainable development goals and corporate responsibility frameworks into accessible, engaging content, working with senior leadership to craft key messages for high-profile conferences and publications.

One of her proudest achievements is the SDG Flag Campaign South Africa, which she conceived and delivered from idea to execution. By securing participation from the UN South Africa Country Office and companies including Sasol, the campaign boosted the organisation's online reach and amplified the message behind the global goals.