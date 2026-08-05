Sarah Waller discovered that one honest admission could spark a movement. When she spoke openly about feeling lonely and disconnected, thousands of women responded with the same quiet truth. What began as vulnerability quickly grew into one of South Africa's largest communities for women seeking meaningful connection. At 30, Waller is co-founder and chief operating officer of Socially Gathering, a platform that has redefined networking by putting relationships before business cards. She leads the organisation's operations, digital strategy, community management and event planning while helping a team of ambassadors create spaces where women can connect, collaborate and belong. Within two weeks of launching, more than 1 500 women had joined the community, confirming the demand for authentic connection. Today, Socially Gathering partners with leading brands including Discovery Vitality, the JSE and Boston Consulting Group, while its growing influence has earned recognition from Women's Health magazine. Waller credits her parents' work ethic and her grandparents' spirit of adventure for shaping her outlook. Together, they taught her that meaningful communities, like meaningful careers, are built through courage, curiosity and showing up for people with kindness and respect.