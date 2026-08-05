For Sazi Sandi, success is built long before match day. At 27, the Stormers tighthead prop has established himself as one of the cornerstones of the franchise's forward pack, earning a reputation for relentless work ethic, physicality and consistency in one of rugby's most demanding positions.

Among the defining moments of his career was earning his 50th cap for the Stormers, a milestone that reflected years of discipline and perseverance. Representing the SA 'A' team in 2022 added another proud chapter, exposing him to rugby at a higher level and reinforcing his belief that preparation creates opportunity.

Sandi approaches the game with a simple philosophy: never negotiate with the work required to improve. He believes complacency begins the moment athletes start cutting corners, a lesson he wishes he had understood even earlier in his career.

The advice that grounds him is equally uncomplicated: take it day by day. Staying present, he says, allows players to seize opportunities when they come and steadily build more good days than bad.