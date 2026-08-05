For Sbonelo Thandolwenkosi Nkomo, 34, the law begins where the map often ends. Raised in a remote farming community in KwaZulu-Natal, he became the first person there to attend both high school and university. Today, as an associate attorney at Richard Spoor Incorporated Attorneys, he represents the rural communities whose voices have too often been excluded from decisions affecting their land, livelihoods and futures.

Nkomo specialises in constitutional and public interest litigation, focusing on land rights, environmental justice and mining-affected communities. Admitted as an attorney of the High Court in 2025, he has worked on landmark cases, including the ongoing Xolobeni and Wild Coast N2 litigation on behalf of the Amadiba communities, where customary land rights and meaningful community participation remain at the heart of the dispute. He has also acted for the Mgungundlovu Communal Property Association and contributed to litigation advancing environmental justice across Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and North West.

In 2026, he was selected to speak at the Roots2Justice Africa Forum, reflecting his growing voice on the links between environmental harm, human rights and corporate accountability.